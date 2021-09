Friday, Oct. 1st at 321 N. Main St.

Ribbon cutting around noon!

•Free fall menu samples starting at 7 AM.

•Meet and Greet with local author, Erika Cartwright 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

•Local businesses set-up 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

•Face painting and games 4-5.

•Costume contest at 5 p.m.

•Photo wall set-up all day.

•Raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

•Karaoke will be held after the costume contest