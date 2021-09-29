New plants will rev up economic ‘horsepower’ in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – “We know horsepower, and it’s about to be generated a whole new way,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during an event Tuesday on the grounds of the State Capitol, officially announcing the largest industrial investment in Kentucky history,

Several hundred people were on hand to hear the formal announcement that Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation will build two plants to manufacture electric vehicle batteries at Glendale in Hardin County, just off Interstate 65.

Officials from Ford were warmly greeted by several hundred people, and no wonder. Ford is investing $5.8 billion, and hiring 5,000 people, which means Kentucky will shatter every annual economic development record in the books for yearly investment totals and is on pace for its best job-creating year in history.

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford said it’s the same case for the automaker. “Along with the new site we announced this morning in Tennessee, this represents the largest manufacturing investment in the history of our company.”

Ford and SK Innovation are building another battery plant and an assembly plant for electric vehicles in the Memphis area. “A moment like this is truly transformative,” Ford told the crowd. “It’s going to become another chapter in our proud history.”

He also took a moment to brag on Ford employees in Kentucky, for special actions they took when the COVID-19 pandemic began. “We changed our production lines almost overnight, to make lifesaving PPE for frontline workers. And our Kentucky-based employees were critical to that effort.”

Ford CEO Jim Farley called this the beginning of something special. “We’re going to create a better future, for Kentucky and for this country. We’re talking about positive change on a scale that only Ford can do. Breakthrough incredible new electric vehicles and the batteries that will power them. Built in Kentucky and built for America.”

He said the plants will allow Ford to produce batteries on a scale that was unimaginable just a few years ago, 86 gigawatt hours a year in Kentucky and another 43 gigawatt hours in Tennessee. “Together, these facilities will have the capacity to build nearly twice as many batteries as are built in all of America today. That’s enough battery production to turn out a million vehicles as year.”

Beshear called it transformational day for Kentucky.

“Making us a global leader in the electric vehicle market and opening up doors to so many companies around the world,” he said. “You’ve entrusted us with a big part of your great company’s future, and we will not let you down.”

The first battery plant is expected to begin operation in 2025, with the second one a year later.