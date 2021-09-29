Burglary charges against six UK players dismissed by grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The Fayette County grand jury waived burglary charges against six University of Kentucky football players on Monday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Joel Williams, Rueben Adams, Earnest Sanders and JuTahn McClain all were arrested by Lexington Police following an incident that occurred at a campus fraternity last March. All six players have been allowed to return to team activities.

Tisdale also was charged with wanton endangerment after he allegedly pointed a gun at another person during the incident.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said prior to last month’s season opener that he trusted the initial investigation by school officials prior to the arrest of the six players by the Lexington Police Department.

“I have to respect the system, and I do. I completely trust our prosecutors, I completely trust our Chief. They’re not responsible for the investigation,” Stoops said at the time. “This went on March 3, it’s hard; again, I’ve got to bite my tongue. I just know what’s been done to our players. I’m not sure what’s been done to others.”