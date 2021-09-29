Mullen respects Stoops for building program the right way at UK

Dan Mullen knows what it takes to build a successful football program. He did it at Mississippi State and has returned Florida to national prominence in his first four seasons in Gainesville.

Mullen, in his fourth season at Florida, turned Mississippi State into a perennial power in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference and had the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in the nation during a breakthrough season in 2014. He guided the Gators to 21 wins and back-to-back postseason victories in his first two seasons in Gainesville.

The veteran coach has watched Mark Stoops follow the same blueprint at Kentucky, starting during his tenure at Mississippi State, followed by the past three seasons with the Gators. The Wildcats ended a 31-game losing streak to Florida with a 27-16 victory in Mullen’s first season as coach of the Gators three years ago in Gainesville.

Mullen has taken notice of Kentucky’s rise under Stoops and credits the Kentucky coach for creating an identity within the program that starts with a physical presence on both sides of the football.

“One of the things that Mark has done a good job of is building a program that has an identity,” Mullen said. “They’re a big, physical defense. Obviously, they have their scheme and they know their scheme, they play it and the guys know it inside and out (and) it’s a very good scheme.”

Knowing the schemes and executing them, Mullen said, have led to the team’s overall success under Stoops, especially in the SEC. Stoops surpassed Fran Curci as the school’s all-time leader on conference victories with 26 following last week’s 16-10 victory at South Carolina.

“They’re experienced and they have a bunch of veteran players on their team,” he said. “He’s done a great job of building the program with the identity of being a big, physical defense.”

As an experienced offense play-caller himself, Mullen said the Wildcats have also established themselves as one of the top rushing teams in the league on a. yearly basis.

“They have a strong running game that’s complemented by play-action pass,” Mullen said. “When you play them with that identity, that’s who they are and he’s been very successful with that. … I always give Mark a lot of credit. I think he’s built the program the right way. It shows with their consistency, and how they’ve won over the last several years.”

The Florida coach knows it won’t be easy to walk out of Lexington with a victory on Saturday, In his team’s last visit to Kroger Field two years ago, the Gators overcame an 11-point deficit in the third quarter and escaped with a 29-21 triumph.

“It’s a big week, obviously going on the road,” Mullen said. “It’s our first conference road game. We’re going into a tough environment against a very good football team — always tough battles and a physical game when you’re playing Kentucky.”

The Wildcats are no longer a pushover in the SEC. Credit Stoops for installing a mentality of toughness and confidence it takes to compete against the best of the best.