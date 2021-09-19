Surreal ‘miracle’ play makes Alderman an instant UofL legend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Even if he plays four years for Louisville and becomes a starter, true freshman linebacker Jaylen Alderman will have a hard time topping his heroics in Louisville’s wild and crazy 42-35 win over Central Florida Friday night in Cardinal Stadium.

The obscure rookie from Valdosta, Ga. capped the Cardinals’ mild upset (they were a 7-point underdog) with a play so improbable and thrilling that even he couldn’t believe it when it was happening. That is, when UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s pass bounced off the intended receiver’s chest into the air and into Alderman’s hands in the flat.

“I was like, this can’t be real,” he recalled thinking.

What transpired next was even more surreal. With nothing in front of him but wide openartificial turf, Alderman streaked 66 yards down the sideline for the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

Making it even more remarkable was that, according to coach Scott Satterfield, he was in the wrong spot that quickly and unexpectedly turned into being in the right place at the right time. Furthermore, that was the only play Alderman was on the field for the entire evening, sent in because Monty Montgomery had gone out with an injury.

“Divine intervention,” Satterfield said.

“It was just like one of those miracles,” tight end Marshon Ford said.

“My coach just told me that I had worked so hard for this moment and to go in there and do my job,” Alderman said. “When I caught the ball, I was like, I have got to score. I’ve got to score.”

No UCF defender came close to catching Alderman, not that he noticed. He was too excited.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what was happening,” he said. “It was the greatest moment of my life.”

Alderman had only played six snaps in the first two games, but senior linebacker C.J. Avery, a team captain, said he had made a good impression during fall camp.

“Jaylen is just an instinctive, smart player,” Avery said. “You could see it since day one when he got in here. If you tell him something he’s going to listen to you and he’s going to do it. When I knew he was going into the game I told him, ‘Just do your job, you will make a play.’ And he did. He made one of the biggest plays Louisville’s defense has had this year.”

Or any year.

Satterfield and Montgomery said Alderman has the intelligence to go along with his football savvy.

“He has a good head on his shoulders,” Montgomery said.

“He is as smart as any of our linebackers,” Satterfield said. “He just knows what to do.”

Alderman’s pick six came after quarterback Malik Cunningham’s only interception of the game and saved the team co-captain’s mistake from proving fatal to UofL’s upset chances. Defensive lineman Tre’mon Morris-Brash’s theft gave the Knights the ball on the UofL 41-yard line with 25 seconds left.

“I was hoping (Morris-Brash) would just try to knock the (tipped) ball down because it would still allow us to have a chance at a field goal,” Cunningham said. “But when he caught it everything went black. I was stuck there for a second like, ‘Is this really happening to us?’ I went over to the sidelines and sent up a prayer and the next play God answered it with Jaylen’s pick six.”

Alderman (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) signed without visiting UofL due to the pandemic. He was listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 122 player in Georgia by 247Sports.com, and at the time of his signing linebacker coach Derek Nicholson called him an “under-the-radar” type player.

Not anymore. Now Alderman, by virtue of his memorable miracle play, is an instant Louisville legend.

QUOTABLE–UCF coach Gus Malzahn: “We got the big turnover down there and got a shot downfield We felt like we were close to winning. There were a lot of ups and downs tonight. The crowd really got into it and they had the momentum. It was a tough one.”

GABRIEL’S INJURY MAY END SEASON

The loss may prove costly to USF besides ending its hopes of earning a BCS invite with a perfect season because Gabriel, who led the nation in passing yards per game last year, may be lost for the season after leaving the stadium with his left (throwing) arm in a sling and ice in his shoulder.

Gabriel, who led the nation in yards passing per game in 2020, was injured on the game’s final play, a multi-lateral attempt.