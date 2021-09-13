Jill A. Ford from Monroe Health Dept request to Monroe County

To stop this pandemic, we need to use all of our prevention tools. Vaccines are one of the most safest and effective tools we have to protect ourselves, our family, and others around us. Yet, unfortunately, only an estimated 36.9% of Monroe Countians are fully vaccinated.

According to a press release yesterday from (More) the Governor’s office, 60 of 96 Kentucky hospitals currently have critical needs and the National Guard has been activated to assist several of these facilities. Yesterday’s press release also stated that there are currently only 90 available adult intensive care beds throughout the commonwealth, the lowest ever during the pandemic.

Current hospital data from our area:

TJ Regional Health

44 COVID-19 Inpatients>>> 6 are vaccinated

Monroe Co Medical Center

9 COVID-19 inpatients>>> 1 is fully vaccinated

Med Center Health :

81 COVID-19 Hospitalizations>>> 24 are vaccinated

15 are in the Critical Care Unit>>> 2 are vaccinated

The below graph speaks volumes: