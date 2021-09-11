Ky. Disaster Relief teams headed to flood-stricken northeast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are headed toward the northeast to begin working flood recovery, said director Ron Crow.

Teams are transitioning work from Houma, Louisiana, after Crow received assurance that leadership in Louisiana was being transferred to Arizona and New Mexico Disaster Relief teams.

“I was not going to leave Houma, Louisiana, without continued support. I am grateful for the wonderful working relationships we have with other states to assist one another,” Crow said.

Kentucky DR teams left Friday morning for Philadelphia to assist after the historic flooding events across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Crow, his wife Lisa, Amanda McGary and Glenn Hickey will arrive Saturday to begin setting up the Incident Command center. A small feeding team, chaplains and recovery teams will follow.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve in the northeast as it is a new work area with much lostness,” Crow said. “Pray for us as we take the love of Christ and bring help, hope and healing to those who are hurting. May the gold shirts not represent us as KYDR, but may they represent the glory and majesty of the One we serve.”

Crow said he was proud of the KYDR volunteers for their willingness to adjust and go wherever God leads. “It might not be our plan or even easy, but they are willing to go where He sends.”

The disaster relief training scheduled for Sept. 17-18 in Bowling Green will happen as scheduled with a large number of new trainees already registered.