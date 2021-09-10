Sherry Jean (Pfost) Coulter By Editor | 0 Sherry Jean (Pfost) Coulter, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, September 9th, at her home in the Ebenezer Community. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Tim Ford September 8, 2021 | No Comments » Deanna L. Hughes September 8, 2021 | No Comments » Evonna “Bonnie” Wood, September 8, 2021 | No Comments »