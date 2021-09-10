Calipari: SEC schedule from top to bottom will challenge Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — The Kentucky men’s basketball team will open the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule at hone against Missouri on Dec. 29.

The Wildcats will open the new calendar year at LSU on Jan. 4, followed by a home game on Jan. 8 against Georgia at Rupp Arena. Kentucky will play five road games in January, including back-to-back road games at Texas A&M on Jan. 19 and Auburn on Jan. 22.

The Wildcats will take on Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 29 at historic Lawrence Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kentucky plays three of its first five games in February on the road at Alabama (Feb. 5), South Carolina (Feb. 8) and Tennessee (Feb. 15). Kentucky closes the SEC schedule at Florida on March 5.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said earlier this week the league will be as good as its ever been.

“I was told two weeks ago our league, by people that would know and some in the league this may be the best our league has ever been top to bottom. (It’s) never been better. We will be challenged, but we’ll have some games, too that we can learn from.”

The Wildcats will bring back former coach Tubby Smith to Lexington when High Point visits Dec. 31.

“Bringing Tubby (Smith) home and letting Tubby see how much he is loved in this state (is a good thing),” Calipari said. “(I’ve) been asking him for the last couple of years.”

Calipari predicts fans will welcome Smith back with open arms. “(I told) Tubby, I don’t know if coach (Joe B.) Hall knew how much these people loved him.’

“I remember when we asked him to stand up and do the ‘Y’ and people didn’t stop clapping for Coach Hall and, to this day we know, and he knows more importantly, how they feel about him —the same with Tubby. Doing things around the event is going to be fun.”