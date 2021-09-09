Economic issues advancing through special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation dealing not only with the COVID-19 pandemic but also economic development issues, continued to advance Wednesday during day two of a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

One of them, establishing a $350 million fund for the Economic Development Cabinet to use in attracting companies who commit to investing at least $2 billion, passed the House Economic Development Committee without dissent.

Committee Chair Russell Weber, R-Shepherdsville, presented the bill to the panel, and said, “This will not be a check that will be given to a company in one lump sum. This will be investments that will be made to one or more companies from the $350 million pool.”

The bill, known as House Bill 5, will also provide up to $30 million for training at Kentucky Community and Technical College campuses once the company is ready to begin hiring. It would allow the state to sell portions of a large tract of land in Hardin County to companies making the $2 billion investment.

It also requires any company awarded the incentive to meet at least 90% of progress during the construction period each year, in order to receive 100% of the annual forgivable loan.

The Senate version, Senate Bill 5, also passed a Senate committee without dissent. Both versions now head to the floor of their respective chambers for further action.