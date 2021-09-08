50 yrs. Aug 12, 1971

S.D.Harlin Company building, located in Gamaliel, was destroyed by fire on Aug. 7, 1971, The fire was discovered shortly after closing. It was located in Gamaliel and had been in business for nearly 100 years. In 1874, S.D. Harlin and two partners started the business as a pharmacy and general store on the main street of the town. Later that partnership dissolved by Harlin retained the pharmacy and hardware.In 1936, a two-story building was built on main street and feed, grain, and fertilizer facilities were added. Until 1970, the store operated as Harlin-Comer and after O.E. Comer retired, Dr. and Mrs. |Kenneth Crabtree, Mr and Mrs. Morris Carder, and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Carder bought the business. Rebuilding will begin soon.

Sheila Dickerson was named Miss Monroe County at the county fair beauty contest. Dana Rich was named Little Miss Monroe County 1971 during the same event.

Gayle Harlin was crowned Monroe County Farm Bureau Queen during the annual meeting. Talent Show winners were announced with The Pare Kids (Debbie, Geoffrey, and Grady Pare) winning first place, Karen and Gayle Harlin placing second and third place going to Ferrell Isenberg. Patricia and Pam Emberton won the senior division. Mr.s Raymond Hammer and Mrs John Evans won the dress revue.

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus Botts celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. She was the former Pauline Speakman.

Becky Ferguson Gramlin and Charles Edward Gramlin were married on July 3, 1971 at the First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.