50 years August 26, 1971

Three members of a Monroe County family were killed in an automobile accident on August 20 on I-65. Anna Lois Myers, age 33, her daughter, thirteen-year-old Linda Ann Myers, and her husband, Junior J. Myers, age 35, died as a result of the Warren County accident. According to the State Police report, a car, carrying four passengers from Memphis, Tenn., was pulling a small rental trailer when the hitch apparently broke and the driver veered across the median and hit the Myers car head-on. Mrs. Myers worked at the Firestone Plant in Bowling Green and Mr. Myers was a Monroe County Board of Education bus driver, and the family resided in the Sulphur Lick Community.

Richard Davis, Tommie Bowles, Joey Miller, Mark and Billy Joe Williams showed dairy cattle at the Ky State Fair in Louisville.

Marshall Bowles and Mitchell Spears were elected to the local stockholder board of the Southern States Cooperative at the recent meeting. Other elected officers were named at the meeting including- Mrs. Hugh Howard and Mrs. Bobbie Wilson to the Women’s Home Advisory Committee; Mrs. Barbara Froedge was named chairman of the committee, and Grace Bushong was named secretary.

Thirty two 4-Hers attended Junior 4-H camp this summer. Some of the attendees were junior counselors, Vana Shockley and Beth Eubank, and campers, H.E. and Jeff Ritter, Charles Baxter, Garrett Lyons, and Mark Rich

Mr. and Mrs. McKinley Arterburn celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the home of the daughter, Mrs. Clurie Crowe, in Gamaliel.