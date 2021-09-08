50 years ago Aug 5, 1971-

The highlight of the county fair’s lawnmower race and pulling event was in the 8 hp race. There were three entries: Western Auto entry was driven by Roger Deckard, Bruton’s Wholesale Supply’s machine was driven by Dempsey Bruton and the Calvin Perkins’ entry. Westen Auto was the first place winner.

In the first contest of the fair was the Monroe County resident’s Trapshoot which was won by Garon Pare (with a perfect 50 score), George Emberton and Roger Woods tied for second with 43 out of 50. In the Open Class, Welby Lee, Lerry Wright, and Robert Boyles tied with 49 out of 50. In the shootoff, Lee fired a perfect 25, Larry Wright placed second with 23 out of 25, and Robert Boyles fired 22 out of 35 for third place.\

Marilyn Eaton, Fountain Run, who is a student at Western Kentucky University, served as an intern in the office of Fifth District Congressman Tim L. Carter for six weeks this summer.

Tompkinsville cheerleaders were among the more than 2500 cheerleaders to attend the Tennessee Tech Cheerleading Workshop. Attending were: Kim Howard, Sandra Pitcock, Susan Baker, Regena Lyons, Andrea Moore, and Gilla Ray.

Tonya McCauley, age 8, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. M.R. McCauley was named Little Miss Temple Hill at their recent fair.