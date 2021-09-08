25 years August 29, 1996

Kathryn “Kay” Anderson was appointed to serve as trial commissioner for Monroe County to fill the vacancy that was created when Russell Young was appointed the county judge-executive.

She was appointed by the two District Judges in the 29th Judicial District, Steve Hurt and Roger Elliott. Her responsibilities will handle much of the business to be conducted with neither judge is in the county such as signing warrants, setting bonds, and signing orders related to estate settlements.

Monroe County High School Band won second-place honors at the Kentucky State Fair. Sharyl Berry, the field commander, and the flag corp (Kim Coulter, Joni Ford, and Christy McKinney) brought home the first-place honors.

Joe Eagle Kingery, age 18, was presented with the Eagle Scout Award, which is the highest award given in scouting. He is the son of Ida Mae Kingery and the late George Kingery.

Tony Tade was sworn in as the newest Fountain Run city commissioner by the city clerk, Wallace Shockley.

First place winners in the county fair’s bowhunter’s contest were : bowhunter free- style -Ricky Cross; bare bow- Tim Stinson; Youth- Greg Nauarie; junior club- Lindsey and Leigha Anderson; unlimited- Ronnie Smith; limited- Tim Anderson; and open- Jeff Poindexter.