25 years August 15, 1996

Russell Young was sworn in as Monroe County Judge-executive on Wednesday. Young, a Democrat, was appointed by Gov. Paul Patton to fill the vacancy when Mitchell Page resigned.

Jo-Nez Apparel made the discussion to close permanently. The factory manufactures ladies denim apparel. Joanne Bowe, owner of the business, said that NAFTA and “all the work going to Mexico” was the reason behind the closing.

McDonalds opened on North Main Street on August 15. The large overhead sign was also erected today.

Wayne and Frieda (Copass) Crowe celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on August 18. They are the parents of four children, Bobby Crowe, Brenda Corbin, Darrel Crowe, and daughter, Deborah, who is deceased.

Robert and Evie (Bartley) Conkin celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary on July 20 with an anniversary luncheon at Barren River State Park. All five of their children were present-Connie Hawley, Linda Gover, Rodney and Danny Conkin, and Cynthia Williams.

Teams that placed in the county fair horseshoe tournament were: Ernie Hale and Doyle Turner, Doyle Fox and Roger Dyer, Ricky Cleary and Rodney Ford and Mark Dyer and Kevin Dyer.

