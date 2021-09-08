25 years August 1, 1996

Michelle Annette Page and Brian Keith Nation were married June 8 at the Oak Hill Church of Christ by Bro Cecil Shaw. They are making their home in Marrowbone.

Gamaliel science fair winners in the primary division were Lauren Wheeler, Cameron Morris, Corey Brown, Chase Collins, Billy Joe Murphy, and Barton Wilson. Stephenie England was a winner in the student fair social studies division.

Rededication ceremonies were held at Old Mulkey Meeting House. Restoration work on the 1800 structure was recently completed. The ceremony was performed by the Grand Lodge of Kentucky Masons. Cindy Thrasher is the director of the park.