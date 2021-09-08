25 years Aug 6, 1996

During the Monroe County Fair, Jessica JoAnna York was crowned Miss Monroe County. She is the daughter of Tommy and Patsy York.

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Billy Ray Smith presented the Tompkinsville Jaycees with a $1500 check, to offset the cost of grounds improvement projects.

Earlie Odell Ford, Sr., who is the janitor at the Monroe County courthouse celebrated his 88th birthday He has the distinction of being born on the eighth day of the eighth month and he was born at 8 a.m. and was one of eight children. He said the secret to his long life was to eat right, take care of myself and live a Christian life. He started to work as a young boy and worked on the Holder brothers’ farm and Blain McDonald’s farm. He has worked at the courthouse for eight years and prior to that he worked as a mechanic at Tompkinsville Motors for 37 years.

Carol and Lera (England) Ryherd will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 11 with a reception at Indian Creek Baptist Church. They were married on August 10, 1946 at the Barren County Courthouse by Judge Carroll Redford.

A card shower for Frank Goad is planned for his 78th birthday on August 12.

Jacqueline (Downing) Jones was named Fountain Run Woman of the year by the Fountain Run Women’s Club. She and her husband, Sewell Stanford Jones. Upon her selection, her fellow members of the club described her as being dedicated to what she believes, kind to all, and has a willingness to help others.

The third-year spelling bee was held with Ryan Hammer as the overall winner and runner-ups were: Roger Hughes, Chase Gearlds, Crystal Bryant, and Lora Hunter.