PROTESTORS ATTEND SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

A grassroots effort took hold tonight at the monthly meeting of the Monroe County Board of Education. A group of over 50 protestors attended the School Board meeting to express their opinions on the recent mandate by Governor Andy Beshear noting that all students in K-12 and child care centers must wear masks.

The Board had originally planned to leave the option of whether each child would wear a mask to personal choice – however on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Kentucky Department of Education issued the statement that followed along with the Governor’s mandate – that all children MUST wear masks.

Superintendent Amy Thompson explained to the group that with the KDE ruling, “our hands are tied.” If the District chose to go against the order, KDE could shut down the District and/or remove over $17,000,000 in funding for Monroe County. Several of those attending spoke before the Board, expressing their displeasure and urging the Board to “stand with us” – as one of the attendees noted, “A mandate is not a law.”

Board Chair urged everyone to contact their senators and representatives and express their opinions as there is proposed legislation to allow the decision-making to remain with local districts. However, Thompson pointed out that even if the legislation passed that the KDE guidance would have to change as well.

The group assembled expressed several times that they knew the Board “was between a rock and hard place,” and that they understood their dilemma, but pointed out several items for consideration.

The full coverage story of the meeting will be in this week’s printed edition of the Tompkinsville News.