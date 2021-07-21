50 years July 8, 1971 

The Monroe County Golf Tournament was held at Livingston Country Club. Championship flight winners were Joe Glass, Clifton Landrum and Darrell Carter. Other flights winners were: First Flight –William Carter, Charles Petett, Cass Napier; Second Flight- Janice Carter, Larry Starnes, and Bill Poland; Third Flight–Wendall Nixon, Sheldon McCreary, and Tim Heilman; Fourth Flight- John David Walden, Bill McClendon, and Douglas Carter.

Four Generations were pictured: Gladys Proffitt, Daughter-Maerene Bartley; granddaughter, Sandy King, and great-grandson- Jeffrey King.

Five students from Monroe County are attending Campbellsville College summer session–

Billy Murphy, Frank Kidwell, John Ramsey, Bennie Roberson and Leoma Shives White.