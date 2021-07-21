| logout
50 years July 8, 1971
The Monroe County Golf Tournament was held at Livingston Country Club. Championship flight winners were Joe Glass, Clifton Landrum and Darrell Carter. Other flights winners were: First Flight –William Carter, Charles Petett, Cass Napier; Second Flight- Janice Carter, Larry Starnes, and Bill Poland; Third Flight–Wendall Nixon, Sheldon McCreary, and Tim Heilman; Fourth Flight- John David Walden, Bill McClendon, and Douglas Carter.
Four Generations were pictured: Gladys Proffitt, Daughter-Maerene Bartley; granddaughter, Sandy King, and great-grandson- Jeffrey King.
Five students from Monroe County are attending Campbellsville College summer session–
Billy Murphy, Frank Kidwell, John Ramsey, Bennie Roberson and Leoma Shives White.