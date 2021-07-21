50 years July 1-1971 to run July 1 2021

Monroe County invitational Slow pitch Softball Tournament was won by the Monroe Team which included Joe Petett, J.T. Cloyd, Joe Billy Bowman, Jerry Short, Joe Hood, Joe Fred Butler, Mike Davis, and Bobby Geralds. Bat Boys were David Young, Bobby|Biggerstaff, Terry \Carter, Ricky Miller, and Bobby Walden.

American Private Enterprise sponsored Kentucky Youth Seminar was held in Louisville. Attending from Monroe County were Kathy Kerr, Garnetta Davis, Rachel Biggerstaff, and Patricia Emberton. Bobbie Wilson was the adult leader.

Gamaliel Jaycees installed new officers, Jim Price, President; Billy Rowland , Internal Vice President; Billy Carder; External Vice President; Secretary, Ken Holbrook’ Treasurer, Voris Comer; Reporter, Bobby Page; Chaplain, Dr. Kenneth Crabtree; State Director, Jack Cropper;

And Directors, Billy Murphy, Carmen Collins, and Tony Gumm.