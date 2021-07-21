25 years July 4, 1996

Nathan Thompson, of Tompkinsville, and Molly Reecer, of Celina, are the new National Marbles King and Queen, following the national tournament held in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Delphia Harper, known as “Grannie Harper” celebrated her 90th birthday at the Carter Elementary School with 110 members of her family and friends attending.

Wilbur and Betty (Morris) Comer celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last month.

Lawrence and Lois (Muse) Scott will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 14. Clint and Carolee Ford were their attendants.

The National Guard recently presented plaques to three businesses that show outstanding support and patriotism toward their local guard. Receiving this honor were Tompkinsville News, Brutons, and Stitches.

Paul Daniel is presently attending Governor’s Scholar program at Northern Kentucky. He is a junior at Monroe County High School and is one of 700 juniors across the state participating in this program.

Monroe County Middle School cheerleaders attended a 3- day NCA cheerleading camp at school. They are Lauren Hayes, Keri Graves, Amy Carter, Amanda Page, Shana Humes, Jennifer Johnson, Andrea McFall, Leslie Hammer, Andrea Rouse, Kela Carter and Tisha Emberton.

—

Thanks,

Carolyn Jordan