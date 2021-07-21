25 years July 11, 1996

Former Circuit Judge James C. Carter, Jr. died on July 2, 1996. He was 92 years old and had served as the Circuit Judge of the 29th District for 38 years, retiring in 1983.

Fred Harbison was selected as the Monroe County High School football coach, who replaced Max Petett, who recently resigned. Harbison has been serving as Green County’s assistant coach for the past five years.

James Comer, Jr. was recently elected as one of Kentucky’s 26 delegates to the 1996 National Republican Convention to be held in San Diego, Calif.

Gabriel Shawn, Monroe County High School graduate, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Lindsey Wilson College. He has played 3rd base on the Falcon baseball team.

Angela Petett and John Petett announced their engagement and upcoming marriage. The wedding will be held on July 20 at the First Baptist Church in Tompkinsville.

