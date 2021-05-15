ROBBY WILLIAM YORK By Editor | 0 Robby William York, 41, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, May 13th, at his home. Yokley Trible in charge of arrangements. Complete details will be in the next edition of the Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts James Macey “Bowie” Flippin May 15, 2021 | No Comments » KATHY LYNN (FORD) ISENBERG May 15, 2021 | No Comments » RUBY LEE (MARTIN) RAY May 10, 2021 | No Comments » KENNETH (KENNY) EDWIN STRODE May 4, 2021 | No Comments » Sharon McNabb April 28, 2021 | No Comments »