KATHY LYNN (FORD) ISENBERG By Editor | 0 Kathy Lynn (Ford) Isenberg, 54, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Friday, May 14th, at her home. Yokley Trible in charge of arrangements. Complete details will be in next edition of the Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts James Macey “Bowie” Flippin May 15, 2021 | No Comments » ROBBY WILLIAM YORK May 15, 2021 | No Comments » RUBY LEE (MARTIN) RAY May 10, 2021 | No Comments » KENNETH (KENNY) EDWIN STRODE May 4, 2021 | No Comments » Sharon McNabb April 28, 2021 | No Comments »