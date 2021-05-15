James Macey “Bowie” Flippin By Editor | 0 James Macey “Bowie” Flippin, 56, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on May 3, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. Anderson & Sons in charge of arrangements. Complete details will be published in the next edition of Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KATHY LYNN (FORD) ISENBERG May 15, 2021 | No Comments » ROBBY WILLIAM YORK May 15, 2021 | No Comments » RUBY LEE (MARTIN) RAY May 10, 2021 | No Comments » KENNETH (KENNY) EDWIN STRODE May 4, 2021 | No Comments » Sharon McNabb April 28, 2021 | No Comments »