SHERRY ANN WILTFONG By Editor | 0 Sherry Ann Wiltfong, 70, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, May 8th, at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Yokley Trible in charge of arrangements. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KENNETH (KENNY) EDWIN STRODE May 4, 2021 | No Comments » LORA (WALKER) BROWN May 4, 2021 | No Comments » BILLY JOE SHEFFIELD May 4, 2021 | No Comments » Sharon McNabb April 28, 2021 | No Comments »