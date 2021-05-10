RUBY LEE (MARTIN) RAY By Editor | 0 Ruby Lee (Martin) Ray, 100, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Sunday, May 9th, at her residence. Yokley Trible is in charge of arrangements. Complete details will be published in the Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts FREDDIE SCOTT May 10, 2021 | No Comments » JT BARNES May 10, 2021 | No Comments » SHERRY ANN WILTFONG May 10, 2021 | No Comments » DARLENE CAPPS May 5, 2021 | No Comments » KENNETH (KENNY) EDWIN STRODE May 4, 2021 | No Comments »