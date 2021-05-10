FREDDIE SCOTT By Editor | 0 Freddie Scott, 95, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, May 9th, at VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Yokley Trible Funeral in charge of arrangements. Complete details will be published in the Tompkinsville News. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts RUBY LEE (MARTIN) RAY May 10, 2021 | No Comments » JT BARNES May 10, 2021 | No Comments » SHERRY ANN WILTFONG May 10, 2021 | No Comments » DARLENE CAPPS May 5, 2021 | No Comments » KENNETH (KENNY) EDWIN STRODE May 4, 2021 | No Comments »