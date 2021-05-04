Twister touched down in Monroe County on Monday

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KT) – While many Kentuckians were watching for severe weather to develop Monday night and Tuesday, there was a tornado that touched down in Monroe County on Monday morning.

A survey performed by the National Weather Service office in Louisville confirmed there was a twister with peak winds of 95 miles per hour, making it an EF-1 on the scale used to measure tornado intensity. It touched at 8:08 a.m. Central Time, had a path that was 95 yards wide, and was on the ground for about a half mile, before lifting back up into the clouds three minutes later.

According to their report, a severe thunderstorm developed in southwest Monroe County and quickly became tornadic.

“The tornado touched down near the intersection of Second and Jackson Streets. Trees were laying in multiple directions, and most of the trees were twisted, snapped, or uprooted. Powerlines were down and several power poles were snapped. Winds at this location were between 85 and 90- mph, with a width of 50 yards.”

The report says between Fifth and Carter Streets, the tornado increased to 95 mph and expanded to 60 yards wide.

“Several homes experienced roof damage with some windows blown out. One home had multiple large trees uprooted with an RV trailer and pontoon boat flipped over. There were several pieces of lumber that were impaled into the ground and pieces of metal sheeting were thrown up into trees, wrapping around a tree.”

The weather service found the storm briefly lifted off the ground then touched down again, tearing up more trees, before finally lifting up for good.

The survey team noted, “Several witnesses told us of their ears popping and a major air pressure change.”

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Monroe County, including a mention of possible tornadoes, about eight minutes before it struck Tompkinsville.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.