20% of new cases involved people 18 or younger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Four major indicators of COVID-19 activity: new cases, deaths reported from local health departments, the state’s positivity rate, and hospitalizations, all rose on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

A total of 776 new cases were reported to state public health officials on Tuesday, 20% of which involved people 18 and younger. While that was more than 460 cases higher than the 313 on Monday, some labs are closed or do not report results during the weekend, so it can take until Tuesday for all the results to be processed.

Seven counties had 20 or more new cases: Jefferson 126, Bullitt and Fayette 47, Pike 26, Henderson 24, Daviess 23 and McCracken 20.

Kentucky has now had 446,221 positive cases since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020.

There were seven more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. All of them came from local health department reports and none from the ongoing audit of state death certificates from last Fall and Winter. The victims ranged in age from 48 to 88. Boone, Daviess, Fayette, Kenton, Leslie, Warren and Woodford counties each had one. There have now been 6,532 Kentuckians lost due to the coronavirus.

The state’s positivity rate now stands at 3.47%, based on a seven-day rolling average of tests versus positive cases. That was up 0.02% from Monday and marks an increase for the sixth consecutive day.

Hospitalizations rose by 20 on Tuesday, to 434. Of them, 102 were in the ICU and 48 on a ventilator; both of which were close to Monday’s numbers.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” he said. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

The top five counties by vaccination rate are Woodford (55%), Franklin (54%), Fayette (52%), Scott (45%) and Jefferson (44%).

The bottom five are Christian (17%), Spencer (17%), Ballard (19%), McCreary (20%) and Lewis (20%).

With more than 500 vaccination sites around the state, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find ones near you.