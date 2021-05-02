Six former Kentucky players selected in the NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky had six former players taken in the NFL Draft that began Thursday and concluded Saturday.

Kelvin Joseph, Quinton Bohanna, Brandin Echols, Landon Young and Phil Hoskins joined first-round draft pick Jamin Davis among the six players chosen in the annual draft. It marked the second time in three years the Wildcats had more than five players drafted and the most Wildcats chosen in the draft since 1994.

Joseph, a cornerback, was the 44th overall selection and was chosen in there second round by the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to Joseph, Dallas also selected Bohanna (nose guard) in the six round of the draft and was the 192nd overall pick.

“This is going to be scary,” Joseph tweeted Saturday. “Let’s pick up where we left off.”

“This is a dream,” Bohanna added. “I’m a Dallas Cowboy. … This is a dream. I can’t describe it, I love it.”

Eight picks after Bohanna, the New York Jets selected Echols (cornerback) as the 200th overall selection. Young was announced as the 206th overall selection by the New Orleans Saints, while Phil Hoskins was the fifth Kentucky defensive player chosen where he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh and final round as the 232nd selection of the three-day draft.

“I can’t wait to get down there,” Young said on Twitter. “Let’s get to work.”

Davis arrived in Washington on Friday and is ready to start his professional career.

“Now that everything happened the way it did,” Davis said, “I’m just ready to show the world who I am.”