New Mayor of Tompkinsville By Editor | 0 Former Mayor-Tem and Commissioner Michael Bowe was named to fill the position of Mayor of Tompkinsville during City Commission meeting on April 22. He filled the position left vacant by the resignation of former May Scotty Turner on March 25. Posted in Local News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mud Lick Fire Dept April 28, 2021 | No Comments » “Pull for the Kids” April 28, 2021 | No Comments »