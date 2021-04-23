9 more counties opening regional licensing centers

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Nine more counties will soon be transitioning from having drivers licenses and state IDs issued at circuit clerks’ offices to regional centers operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Making the move will be Adair, Breathitt, Floyd, Hopkins, Madison, McCracken, Pulaski, Rowan and Russell counties. The circuit clerks in each of those counties will cease nearly all in-person driver licensing services on Monday, April 26.

Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties made the transition earlier, and the new system is expected to be completely phased in for all 120 Kentucky counties by June 30, 2022.

The only exception is the processing of remotely submitted applications for renewal or replacement of standard-issue licenses and IDs. Circuit clerks in every county except Fayette will continue that processing until June 30, 2021. That was an emergency measure to limit person-to-person contact and safeguard public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our driver licensing regional offices are exclusively dedicated to licensing services,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “It’s a modernized system that offers convenience and choices to the customer, plus greater security for personal information and the credentials themselves.”

The regional offices, which are the only places to get a REAL ID, are currently operating in Paducah, Madisonville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Burlington, Frankfort, Lexington, Richmond, Morehead, Prestonsburg, Catlettsburg, Somerset, Columbia and Jackson, with more on the way. There is also a temporary, appointment-only office at Bowman Field in Louisville.

Anyone planning to go to one of the regional offices is encouraged to make an appointment online first, as only a limited number of walk-ins will be allowed due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Kentucky State Police will continue to oversee all permit and license testing. Appointments for written or road testing can be made online at kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing. Until further notice, testing will continue in current locations for counties making the transition. Once the test is successfully completed, you will have to visit a driver licensing regional office to apply for the permit or license.