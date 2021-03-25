Tompkinsville Mayor Resigns

Scotty Turner, Mayor of Tompkinsville, resigned from his position effectively immediately, after he addressed the Commission following a closed session. Turner, who was not present at the meeting, FaceTimed with the Commissioners and told the group that he would clean out his office and turn his keys in by Monday.

As Mayor Pro-Tem, Micheal Bowe will serve as Mayor until the Commission appoints someone to fill the position.

Tonight’s regular meeting was preceded by a special called meeting where Chief of Police Jeff Denhard was reassigned as a Sargeant in the department, with Richard Shirley being named Chief.