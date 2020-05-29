COVID 19 cases now at 17

RELEASED MAY 29, 2020

The Monroe County Health Department is reporting one (1) new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Monroe County resident, bringing the total to seventeen (17) confirmed cases. Six of Monroe County’s confirmed cases have recovered. Health officials are working closely with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to trace the recent history of the patient in an effort to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the virus. These individuals will be advised to monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Kentuckians should visit the Healthy at Work website to learn more about how the Commonwealth’s citizens can safely return to work while still protecting the most vulnerable. https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-healthy-at-work

Also, the health department reminds citizens to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines to protect yourself and others:

Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home. If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members. Also, put distance between yourself and other people outside of your home. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. It is still important to continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Cover your coughs and sneezes either with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

Monitor your health and be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. This is especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet. Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

For more information on protecting yourself and others, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html

If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-KYSAFER (1-833-597-2337). Or report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER. For up-to-date information, visit KYCOVID19.ky.gov. Kentuckians can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.