MONROE COUNTY HEALTH DEPT. INVESTIGATING FIRST MONROE COUNTY CASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
COVID-19 CASE INVESTIGATION IN MONROE COUNTY
The Monroe County Health Department is investigating its first case of COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus) in a Monroe County resident. Health officials are working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to identify and contact all those who may have been exposed to the infected person. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Jill Ford, Health Department Director, says, “While this is the first case that has been reported in Monroe County, we have been expecting and have been preparing for this news. Our citizens continue to be our best asset in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We urge everyone to comply with the prevention recommendations that have been set forth by Governor Beshear. Right now, staying healthy at home is one of the most important tools we have in the fight against COVID-19; by staying at home, we are able to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.” The health department recommends to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Practice social distancing by putting distance between yourself and other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using an EPA-registered household disinfectant.
For questions about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725; also, for up-to-date information, visit www.KYCOVID19.ky.gov and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Are they going to announce who it is or where they work so we, the public, c and n take action as far as getting ourselves tested if exposed to that oerson?
Due to HIPPA, there will not be an official announcement. If that person chooses to go public on their own, folks will know that way. Otherwise, if your name is given to the Health Department as a possible contact you will receive a call that says you may have been exposed and need to take precautions. However, they are unable to tell you who and where.
