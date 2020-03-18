Christmas light/hope challenge

OK Monroe County, this is Terry and I have a challenge for you! This was posted by Brandon Jarrett earlier and apparently it’s a trend going around. People are putting their Christmas lights back out to spread hope and cheer. You don’t have to do Christmas lights, Easter’s coming too, or you could just do regular white lights.

So, this is your challenge Monroe County and as always share your pictures!

https://currently.att.yahoo.com/att/people-putting-christmas-lights-back-162300253.html?soc_src=social-sh&soc_trk=fb&guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cDovL20uZmFjZWJvb2suY29tLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGdZgsQh7hM1WEM3n_-4EfUL7ra8i_dUz4y7KvsaZOyarWifNxSeebGXHhBormRhFlmxOXzRiTGAgCl79TGcuGsIosfJ4fvqDkZdWGMSY4hsis87pxzbPZ5ZMUP6bkLbwhY2gha2fH9rQpepjPQxfU-uJk6R4RXw4FAx87gwLzkj