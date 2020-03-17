Terry’s Social Distancing List
This week’s Terry’s List is special as most events have been postponed. I thought I would give you all some ideas of things to do at home.
Complete a puzzle
Start a journal or blog
Paint a mural on your wall or ceiling
If you have an old instrument, dust it off and practice
Have a scavenger hunt in the back yard with your kids
Write a poem
Read a book
Clean out your car
Clean out the fridge
Paint a picture
Watch a movie series
Learn a foreign language through several apps available
Meditate
Learn to sew, dance, cook or do other hobbies through online videos
Treat yourself to self care such as a face mask
Pull out old pictures and albums and share them with your kids
Make a charcuterie board (an assortment of meats that are paired with different accompaniments, such as toast, fruit, cheese and sauces), but you can only use foods you already have in your fridge and pantry.
Write actual letters to family and friends or write thank-you notes to service people who you remember went out of their way for you.
Learn calligraphy
Pull out the board games
Turn on the TV, mute the sound and create your own dialogue.
Organize your plastic ware lids and containers and match your socks
Clean out your closets, drawers and other storage areas
Bake
Knit or crochet
Video chat long distance friends you may need to catch up with
Work out
Go for a walk
Draw or paint a self portrait
Take a bubble bath
color
Make a list of accomplishments and goals
Write a short story or get started on a novel.
Have a Pinterest challenge with the family. Everyone pick something for the others to do and then judge the creations.
Camp out or camp indoors with blankets, popcorn and scary movies.
Do minor repairs or DIY in your home
Learn to braid or do other things with your hair
Interview your grandparents (over the phone) and save the audio.
Go through your pictures and make a photo book online
Make a list of things for which you are grateful.
Work on your financial planning
Buy gift cards from your favorite local businesses
Write a book with your family, where each member picks a character to write a chapter about and then read aloud.
Host your own baking show with the ingredients on hand in your home
Read a book and then watch that movie
Dye your hair a new color.
Write a play starring your friends and family and have them perform it via a video call app.
Make lists of museums, sporting events and concerts you want to visit when they reopen.
Rearrange your furniture
Play cards with an actual deck
Organize your spice rack
Teach your dog tricks
Order furniture and time yourself putting it together
Update or write your will and organize your affairs
Have a lego challenge with your family or against your friends via facetime
Grow a beard
Attempt things such as writing or painting, with your non-dominant hand. Make a game out of it with your family
Take an online typing course
Learn origami and make paper gifts for your loved ones.
Stretch
Spend a day speaking in pig Latin. Put the first letter at the end of the word and add ay–“ig-pay, atin-Lay.”
Deep condition your hair or put paraffin wax on your hands
Volunteer to shop for the elderly or immunocompromised
Write a song
Play a game with your family where everyone has to move in super-slow motion.
Learn Old English words and add them into your conversation as a game
Learn a new word each day. Challenge yourself
Take a nap
Have a picnic
Build a fort
Prep a week’s worth of meals
Have a karaoke night
Paint your nails
Make slime
Have a bonfire
Make a bucket list
Have a Christmas in the summer movie night with hot chocolate and cookies
Pick a country and make a recipe from it and have a lunch and learn
Film your own newscast
Have a family photo shoot. Use funny clothes or props or go serious
Invent your own board game
Play charades
Have a night for each family member to showcase their talents and teach the others
Create a time capsule
Have a dance party