T.J Regional Health notice

T.J. Regional Health to Implement Restricted Visitation

Patient and employee safety is the top priority at all facilities of T.J. Regional Health. We have plans and protocols in place that are consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients and employees.

Although there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in our service area, we will begin to restrict entrance at both T.J. Samson Community Hospital and T.J. Health Columbia beginning on Tuesday, March 17, at which time, no visitors will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for those who are essential to patient needs, such as parents of pediatric patients, one support

person assisting in labor and delivery or outpatient services, or those who are visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.

At T.J. Samson, patients seeking emergency care will be directed to the Main Entrance where they will be screened according to CDC guidelines. A family member or caretaker will be allowed to accompany them, provided that they have a temperature less than 100 and no symptoms of illness.

Patients arriving for outpatient services will continue to enter through the Outpatient Services Entrance, where they will also be screened upon entry. A family member or caretaker will be

allowed to accompany them, if it is essential to their care and they meet the screening criteria.

At T.J. Health Columbia, patients and employees will be routed through the Emergency Department entrance for screening. Exceptions at TJHC include patients who have appointments

for Rehab services; they may enter through the Main Entrance and a staff member will greet them and escort them to the Rehab area.

Visitors who want to contact patients at either hospital will be encouraged to do so via phone, FaceTime, or other electronic means.

As previously announced, access to the T.J. Health Pavilion will be limited to patients who have an appointment or to those seeking treatment. One family member or caretaker will be allowed to

accompany each patient.

For patients, caregivers, and employees, three entrances will be open at the T.J. Health Pavilion beginning on Tuesday. Patients and employees should enter through either the Main Entrance, or

through West A (for Urgent Care only) or West B, where they will be screened according to CDC guidelines.

Both patients and employees are encouraged to arrive early to allow ample time for screening.

Additionally, valet service will be temporarily suspended at all locations.

The public can help to minimize the spread of infection by following these standard precautions:

 Practice social distancing. Stay home when possible or maintain a distance of six feet

between yourself and others when outside the home.

 Practice good hand hygiene

 Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth and eyes

 Stay home if you feel sick

 Avoid other people who are sick

 Cough or sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow

 Wipe down frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, phones, remote controls, and water faucets

To assist in keeping the community informed, updates will be posted on the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page and at tjsamson.org.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus or kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.