Announcement from Monroe County Medical Center

Monroe County Medical Center is focused on providing

the safest and most efficient care for our patients. With

that being said, we want the residents of Monroe County

to know that we receive daily updates on the increasing

Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and are continuously

monitoring the situation. We are screening all of our

patients according to Center for Disease Control (CDC)

guidelines. So far, we have not had any patients that

have met the guidelines, requiring further investigation.

For more information on COVID-19 see the following

websites:

KY Public Health COVID-19 Website –

http://kycovid19.ky.gov

Center for Disease Control Website –

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019