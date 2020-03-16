Announcement from Monroe County Medical Center
Monroe County Medical Center is focused on providing
the safest and most efficient care for our patients. With
that being said, we want the residents of Monroe County
to know that we receive daily updates on the increasing
Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and are continuously
monitoring the situation. We are screening all of our
patients according to Center for Disease Control (CDC)
guidelines. So far, we have not had any patients that
have met the guidelines, requiring further investigation.
For more information on COVID-19 see the following
websites:
KY Public Health COVID-19 Website –
http://kycovid19.ky.gov
Center for Disease Control Website –
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019