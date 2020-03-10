Terry’s List for the weekend of March 13, 14 and 15

A nature hike will be held at Standing Stone State Park in Hilham, Tenn., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2470678899914446/

A computer class will be held in Glasgow on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2508863645995267/

A job fair will be held at Beech Bend on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/115333876466882/?event_time_id=115333896466880

A “Spruce up Weekend” will be held on Friday at Jelly Stone in Cave City.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1542542155944781/

Magic Dinner and Bourbon will be held at the train museum in Bowling Green on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/581332055948048/

Purses, Pouts and Pearls will be held in Bowling Green on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1662488760560790/

A chili/soup fundraiser will be held on Friday in Livingston, Tenn. https://www.facebook.com/events/424242631692085/

Play to be performed in Bowling Green through the weekend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/483992245613673/

A craft show will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/287484122207416/

A Pi Day event will be held at the library in Glasgow on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/130572954977016/

A Diabetes workshop will be held in Edmonton on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1503767159771280/

A Flag Raising Ceremony and Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green at Harley Davidson.

https://www.facebook.com/events/184633666163403/

Financial Peace University will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1345281989011981/

Girls Day Out will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/438344603784653/

A Pi Day event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at Harley Davidson.

https://www.facebook.com/events/555201115204627/

A felt garland class will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/228943394964151/

A benefit concert will beheld in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/974324019629691/

A benefit singing will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/186908089035233/

A benefit concert and silent auction will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2667207436842334/

A Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/466321737582526/

Karaoke will be held on Saturday in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2011014689025041/?event_time_id=2011014732358370

A benefit concert will be held on Saturday in Glasgow. https://www.facebook.com/events/209360636842741/