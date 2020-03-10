Terry’s List for the weekend of March 13, 14 and 15
A nature hike will be held at Standing Stone State Park in Hilham, Tenn., on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2470678899914446/
A computer class will be held in Glasgow on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2508863645995267/
A job fair will be held at Beech Bend on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/115333876466882/?event_time_id=115333896466880
A “Spruce up Weekend” will be held on Friday at Jelly Stone in Cave City.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1542542155944781/
Magic Dinner and Bourbon will be held at the train museum in Bowling Green on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/581332055948048/
Purses, Pouts and Pearls will be held in Bowling Green on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1662488760560790/
A chili/soup fundraiser will be held on Friday in Livingston, Tenn. https://www.facebook.com/events/424242631692085/
Play to be performed in Bowling Green through the weekend.
https://www.facebook.com/events/483992245613673/
A craft show will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/287484122207416/
A Pi Day event will be held at the library in Glasgow on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/130572954977016/
A Diabetes workshop will be held in Edmonton on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1503767159771280/
A Flag Raising Ceremony and Pancake Breakfast will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green at Harley Davidson.
https://www.facebook.com/events/184633666163403/
Financial Peace University will be held in Glasgow on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1345281989011981/
Girls Day Out will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/438344603784653/
A Pi Day event will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday at Harley Davidson.
https://www.facebook.com/events/555201115204627/
A felt garland class will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/228943394964151/
A benefit concert will beheld in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/974324019629691/
A benefit singing will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/186908089035233/
A benefit concert and silent auction will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2667207436842334/
A Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/466321737582526/
Karaoke will be held on Saturday in Glasgow.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2011014689025041/?event_time_id=2011014732358370
A benefit concert will be held on Saturday in Glasgow. https://www.facebook.com/events/209360636842741/