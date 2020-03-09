Birthday/anniversary winner featured

The winner of our Facebook Birthday/Anniversary contest for the week of March 1 to 7 is

Landry Danielle, who turned 3 on Saturday, March 7. It was posted by her grandmother, Anna Green Brown.
Come by the News Office to claim your prize.
