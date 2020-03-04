Terry’s List for the weekend of March 6, 7 and 8
A Paylake is opening in Tompkinsville on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/219627129050168/
An Arbor Day celebration is being held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/674489216653613/
A Bean Soup Luncheon will be held in Glasgow on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/642711083151976/
Pickin in the Shade will be held in Summer Shade on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/802818533570604/
Karaoke will be held in Glasgow on Friday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/635768443879853/
Animal House will be shown on Friday in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2651821338235701/
A Celebration of Dr. Seuss, featuring crafts and snacks, will be held at the library in Edmonton on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/278370906475683/
A class on birds and gardening will be held on Satu
https://www.facebook.com/events/1169391086784190/
An indoor community yard sale will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/188073165738586/
A class on bats for children will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/505516810374561/
Bubble Time will be held at the YMCA in Glasgow on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/877375656040646/
A Penguin Plunge will be held Saturday in Bowling Green.
https://www.facebook.com/events/613552906114892/
A Dodgeball Tournament will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2359246634372608/
A Father Daughter Date night will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/593017484868927/
A Monster Truck Show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/606221926900087/
A free concert will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday. https://www.facebook.com/events/606221926900087/
The circus will be in Hart County on Sunday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/572672676794604/
A fishing tournament will be held in Glasgow on Sunday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/132072731367113/
A Birthday for Sugar Bear will be held at the Alpaca Farm in Franklin on Sunday.
https://www.facebook.com/events/199747918041020/