Terry’s List for the weekend of March 6, 7 and 8

A Paylake is opening in Tompkinsville on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/219627129050168/

An Arbor Day celebration is being held in Livingston, Tenn., on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/674489216653613/

A Bean Soup Luncheon will be held in Glasgow on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/642711083151976/

Pickin in the Shade will be held in Summer Shade on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/802818533570604/

Karaoke will be held in Glasgow on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/635768443879853/

Animal House will be shown on Friday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2651821338235701/

A Celebration of Dr. Seuss, featuring crafts and snacks, will be held at the library in Edmonton on Friday. https://www.facebook.com/events/278370906475683/

A class on birds and gardening will be held on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1169391086784190/

An indoor community yard sale will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/188073165738586/

A class on bats for children will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/505516810374561/

Bubble Time will be held at the YMCA in Glasgow on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/877375656040646/

A Penguin Plunge will be held Saturday in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/613552906114892/

A Dodgeball Tournament will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2359246634372608/

A Father Daughter Date night will be held in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/593017484868927/

A Monster Truck Show will be held in Bowling Green on Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/606221926900087/

A free concert will be held in Bowling Green on Sunday. https://www.facebook.com/events/606221926900087/

The circus will be in Hart County on Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/572672676794604/

A fishing tournament will be held in Glasgow on Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/132072731367113/

A Birthday for Sugar Bear will be held at the Alpaca Farm in Franklin on Sunday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/199747918041020/