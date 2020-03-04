Special Easter Terry’s List

Getting this out early so you can make plans. We will delete events that are over and add new ones as they become available. And as always with the special lists, a printed copy will be available to cut out of the Tompkinsville News.

A community children’s egg hunt will be held in Mt. Hermon on March 21, at 1 p.m., with an adult hunt to be held at 7. https://www.facebook.com/events/2539236529689920/

An adult egg hunt will be held in Bowling Green on March 28.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1205380173187081/

An underwater egg hunt will be held in Scottsville on March 28.

https://www.facebook.com/events/194723784965225/

A community egg hunt will be held in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., on March 29, with a rain date of April 5.

https://www.facebook.com/events/603013577158165/

An all abilities egg hunt, featuring crafts, a sensory tent, snacks, a bunny trail for participants with mobility issues, special bags for those with dietary restrictions and more, will be held in Bowling Green on April 4.

https://www.facebook.com/events/182780879686680/

An egg hunt will be held on April 4 in Lafayette, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/561237057804959/

An egg hunt will be held in Bonnieville on April 4.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2799145620206599/

An egg hunt, featuring 50,000 eggs, free ice cream coupons, the bunny, bike giveaways, activities and live music, on April 4, in Bowling Green.

https://www.facebook.com/events/205556537222894/

An egg hunt will be held in Glasgow on April 5. https://www.facebook.com/events/614557906003200/

An egg hunt and farm adventure, featuring a scavenger hunt, pics with the bunny, baby animals, rainbow bouncer, tractors and more, is being held in Sparta, Tenn., on April 5.

https://www.facebook.com/events/778850639271174/

An Egg Hunt will be held on April 8 in Scottsville.

https://www.facebook.com/events/184048826002615/

An Easter Extravaganza will be held at Jelly Stone in Cave City on the weekend of April 10.

https://www.facebook.com/events/886747318409355/

A two day Easter event, featuring a jumping pillow, playground, corn crib, 40-foot tunnel slides, milking cows, concessions, music, the bunny, face painting, baby farm animals and more, will be held on April 10 and 11 in Crossville, Tenn.

https://www.facebook.com/events/174444680529845

An egg hunt, featuring vendors and concessions, will be held in Sparta, Tenn., on April 11.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1090886887929160/

An egg Hunt will be held in Bowling Green on April 11.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1046821675691051/

A 10,000 egg hunt, featuring the bunny, crafts and duck races, will be held in Cookeville, Tenn., on April 11.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1236429336549348/

An egg hunt, featuring the bunny and free mini golf, will be held in Jamestown on April 11. https://www.facebook.com/events/2419237021651025/

An adult egg hunt will be held in Baxter, Tenn., at the winery on April 11.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1263121753887412/

An egg hunt will be held at Dale Hollow on April 11.

https://www.facebook.com/events/504672516861500/

A glow in the dark egg hunt, photo booth and biscuit bar will be held on April 12, in Glasgow.

https://www.facebook.com/events/630391850837525/

An egg hunt will be held in Bowling Green on April 13.

https://www.facebook.com/events/315450575777507/

An egg hunt will be held in Summer Shade on April 13. https://www.facebook.com/events/821598081512495/

The library in Tompkinsville will host an egg hunt on April 14 at 1 at the Dogwood Shelter at City Park.

An egg hunt will be held in Celina, Tenn., on April 21. https://www.facebook.com/events/422337721894354/