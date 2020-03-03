Signature HealthCARE celebrates Valentine’s Day

Elders and stakeholders at Signature HealthCARE had a busy week leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a “dance” held on Thursday, Feb. 13.



These events were not only to celebrate the holiday, but are leading up to the Rock N’ Roll Jamboree, the annual fundraiser normally held on Valentines Day, which has been moved to March this year.

While a King and Queen have been historically crowned at the Jamboree, this year they were honored at the Valentines Day Dance instead.

Candidates were nominated and winners chosen by votes from the elders. It was a close race, with Mary Wax, Mary Fransler and Dean Thomas competing for Queen and Morris Coulter, Jim Jones and Willie Bowman in the running for King.

As the elders and their guests waited in anticipation, it was announced that Willie Bowman and Dean Thomas were the 2020 Valentines Day King and Queen.

Admissions/Marketing Director Ashley Hume expressed her appreciation to the women’s group, explaining that they had made and delivered Valentine’s Day wreaths to hang on the elders doors, hoping to add a little joy to the halls for the holiday.

She also noted that the elders and stakeholders had recently decided to spread a little love to the three elementary schools this year, and had made Valentines of juice packs, chips and candy to be passed out at the schools to make sure all children received a gift on the special day.

Events, such as these, are being held more and more often at Signature as the facility continues to encourage participation among residents and families in events such as these. She encouraged everyone to come out to the Rock N’ Roll Jamboree, promising it to be bigger and better than ever.

The event will be a little different this year, being held later in the day to draw more participants and in turn raise more funds, which go toward the elder vacation fund. The festivities will start at 2:30 p.m.,on Friday, March 13, with the walking, wheelchair and rocking chair races.

Then at 5 p.m. the Jamboree will officially kick off with the cake walk and chili supper at 5 p.m., with stakeholders noting that the $5 cost includes a bowl of chili, a sandwich, a drink and that it is served on a first come first served basis and “when it is gone, it is gone.”

A live auction will begin at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available throughout the night.

The popular activity of sending someone to “jail,” until they are “bailed out” with a donation will also be ongoing.

Donations of new and used items for the auction, as well as monetary donations, are now being accepted and are appreciated

For more information, to donate or to send someone to jail, call Jamie Turner or Jane Rouse at 270-487-6135.

For more pictures from the dance as well as a video of the crowing of King and Queen, visit our Facebook page at They also enjoyed a “treat-stuffing” day and a visit from the ladies of the Germany Church of Christ earlier in the week.These events were not only to celebrate the holiday, but are leading up to the Rock N’ Roll Jamboree, the annual fundraiser normally held on Valentines Day, which has been moved to March this year.While a King and Queen have been historically crowned at the Jamboree, this year they were honored at the Valentines Day Dance instead.Candidates were nominated and winners chosen by votes from the elders. It was a close race, with Mary Wax, Mary Fransler and Dean Thomas competing for Queen and Morris Coulter, Jim Jones and Willie Bowman in the running for King.As the elders and their guests waited in anticipation, it was announced that Willie Bowman and Dean Thomas were the 2020 Valentines Day King and Queen.Admissions/Marketing Director Ashley Hume expressed her appreciation to the women’s group, explaining that they had made and delivered Valentine’s Day wreaths to hang on the elders doors, hoping to add a little joy to the halls for the holiday.She also noted that the elders and stakeholders had recently decided to spread a little love to the three elementary schools this year, and had made Valentines of juice packs, chips and candy to be passed out at the schools to make sure all children received a gift on the special day.Events, such as these, are being held more and more often at Signature as the facility continues to encourage participation among residents and families in events such as these. She encouraged everyone to come out to the Rock N’ Roll Jamboree, promising it to be bigger and better than ever.The event will be a little different this year, being held later in the day to draw more participants and in turn raise more funds, which go toward the elder vacation fund. The festivities will start at 2:30 p.m.,on Friday, March 13, with the walking, wheelchair and rocking chair races.Then at 5 p.m. the Jamboree will officially kick off with the cake walk and chili supper at 5 p.m., with stakeholders noting that the $5 cost includes a bowl of chili, a sandwich, a drink and that it is served on a first come first served basis and “when it is gone, it is gone.”A live auction will begin at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available throughout the night.The popular activity of sending someone to “jail,” until they are “bailed out” with a donation will also be ongoing.Donations of new and used items for the auction, as well as monetary donations, are now being accepted and are appreciatedFor more information, to donate or to send someone to jail, call Jamie Turner or Jane Rouse at 270-487-6135.For more pictures from the dance as well as a video of the crowing of King and Queen, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ Monroe-County-Press- Tompkinsville- News-555114354511871/.