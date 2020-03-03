ROCK N’ ROLL JAMBOREE TO BE HELD AT SIGNATURE HEALTHCARE

The annual Rock ‘N Roll Jamboree will be held at Signature HealthCARE on Friday, March 13, with a cakewalk and chili supper at 5 p.m.

The $5 cost includes a bowl of chili, a sandwich and a drink, served on a first come first served basis.

A live auction will begin at 6 p.m., with concessions available. The “jail” activity will be ongoing until “prisoners” are “bailed out” with a donation.

Donations are appreciated. All proceeds go to the elder vacation fund.

For more information, to donate or to “send someone to jail,” call Jamie Turner or Jane Rouse at 270-487-6135.