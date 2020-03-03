Mother and son indicted in murder case

JoAnne Tooley, 56, and her son, James Eric Forrest, 34, both of Tompkinsville, were indicted in the murder of Murrel Pruitt, 64, on Jan. 9.

According to the indictments, the two were both charged with murder and complicity to commit murder in the death of Pruitt, who was also Tooley’s boyfriend, during a domestic violence incident.

According to the Court documents the duo, either acting alone or with each other, beat and stabbed Pruitt multiple times.

According to investigating officer Ricky Shirley, he was notified of the matter at 2:58 a.m. and upon his arrival found Pruitt lying in the floor of the residence.

He testified that Pruitt received 37 stab wounds during the attack.

Both are being held on $250,000 cash bonds at the Barren County Detention Center with arraignments set for March 18.