Heart of Gamaliel holds fundraiser

For more information about the civic group, the Heart of Gamaliel, check out their Facebook page at Girl Scout Troop #854 also joined the group selling cookies. The cafeteria quickly filled with community members coming out to show their support and fellowship with their neighbors, and within 30 minutes of opening the doors, volunteers were setting up more tables to hold donations.The benefit was a joint effort with funds split 50/50 between the Gamaliel group and the GES Junior Beta CLUB, with a grand total of just over $1,800 raised.While eating dinner, the almost standing room only crowd, was entertained by Gary Pennington, The Dubree Family and Mary Walker. Next the PVA candidates who were present, Shawn Guffey, Melissa Sue (Bowman) Collins, Jeremy Monday and Steven Dale Lyon spoke.Gamaliel representative Roger Barlow noted his appreciation to those who donated, attended and the candidates, and said, “What a huge crowd we had to turn out for our first event for The Heart Of Gamaliel Committee. It was a huge success, not only for our committee, but for GES.” He continued, “We are blessed to live in a community that pulls together for the good.”The next event will be Spring Expo to be held in April.For more pictures from this event, to see a video of the PVA candidates speaking and to keep up date with events such as this check out our website at www.Tompkinsvillenews.com For more information about the civic group, the Heart of Gamaliel, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ theheartofgamaliel/