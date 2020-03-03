Fiscal Court approves buying land for new Splash Park

Board with Wilbur Graves, due to a conflict of interest.

FEBRUARY 19th MEETING

“No one should be allowed on other people’s property to vandalize it. It is just not right,”exclaimed Monroe County Judge-executive Mitchell Page, shaking his head as he addressed the Fiscal Court in a meeting held on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Magistrates nodded in agreement as they listened to a local couple share concerns about their property on Bacon Spur Road in Tompkinsville.

The residents, Mitchell and Rita Thompson, presented a letter to Monroe County Attorney Wes Stephens noting that the property is trespassed upon constantly.

The Thompsons noted that it is vandalized and used for those trespassing to drink alcohol, litter and tear up the grass by spinning their tires on it.

They asked the Court to take the road off of County maintenance as a step toward closing it to the public.

They explained that there are only two properties on the road and all were in agreement to close it as these issues had been going on for years.

Stephens explained that stopping county maintenance to the road would not close it, as it would still be considered a public pass- through. However, he explained the proper way to go about closing the road. He told the couple that a process, that could take 60 to 90 days, and included a public hearing.

Stephens added that the hearing would need to be published in the newspaper for a certain amount of time and a sign would need to be put up at the ends of the road. The Thompsons agreed that they would like to pursue the action and asked the Court to take the beginning steps, which they did.

During the meeting, the Court also:

— Approved the purchase of two new doors at the Flippin Fire Department at a cost of $5,915, with Page noting that the Court has contributed approximately $117,00 to the fire departments in the county recently;

— Approved the 2020 County Road Aid Agreement and Resolution;

— Approved an 80/20 Resolution and Agreement for bridge replacement on Bethlehem Church Road noting that an estimate of approximately $10,000 quoted for adding a cement top to the bridge;

— Approved a 2.3 % cost of living raise for all employees and magistrates, which amounted to an increase overall of $23,392.56; and

— Amended the 2020 Sheriff Budget.