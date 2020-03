The sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance, for girls through fifth grade and their fathers or father figures, will be held on Saturday, March 21, at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary, from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and snacks will be available.

It is requested that couples enter through the gymnasium as the front doors will be closed.

For more information about this event, contact Darrick Proffitt at 270-427-8099 or Chris Rushing at 270-407-8710.